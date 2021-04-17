Gimnàstic Tarragona welcomes Ibiza to its fiefdom

04/17/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 it will take place at the Nou Estadi the duel between Gymnastic and the Ibiza in the match corresponding to day number 3 of the Second Phase of Second B.

The Gimnàstic Tarragona faces the third day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after drawing 1-1 in his last match against the Alcoyano. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have not won either of the two games played so far, with a streak of 35 goals in favor and 18 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Ibiza was imposed on Barcelona B 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Castel Y Manaj, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Gimnàstic Tarragona. To date, of the two games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won one of them and has a balance of 28 goals scored against seven goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Gimnàstic Tarragona has drawn in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. In the starts, the Ibiza failed to win in his only away match.

The two rivals have met before in the Nou Estadi, in fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the Gimnàstic Tarragona. The last time they faced the Gymnastic and the Ibiza the competition was in March 1993 and the match ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the locals.

Currently, between Gimnàstic Tarragona and the Ibiza there is a difference of six points in the classification. The team of Toni Seligrat He comes to the match in second position and with 37 points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is first with 43 points.