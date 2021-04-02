Gimnàstic Tarragona and Villarreal B face off in their first match in the Second Phase of Segunda B

04/02/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

The Gymnastic and the Villarreal They continue their journey in the Second Phase of Second B with enthusiasm, playing this Saturday at 17:00 the match that corresponds to the initial day at the stadium Nou Estadi.

The Gimnàstic Tarragona he was first in the First Phase of Second B with 35 points and figures of 32 goals for and 15 against.

As for the visiting team, the Villarreal B he ranked third in the previous phase of the competition with 28 points and a balance of 21 goals in his favor and 15 against.

The two rivals have met before in the Nou EstadiIn fact, the numbers show three wins and one loss in favor of the Gimnàstic Tarragona. The last time they faced the Gymnastic and the Villarreal In this competition it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the visitors.