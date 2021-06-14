Gimeno’s “burlesque” tone with the Civil Guard

While the search for little Anna continues after the body of her sister Olivia appeared a few days ago at the bottom of the sea off the coast of Tenerife, different media continue to publish details of the investigation. One of the last to come to light has been the contents of the telephone conversation between Tomás Gimeno, father of the girls and alleged murderer, with a Civil Guard.

After Olivia’s body was found, more details about the investigation and her last hours alive continue to be published.

As the journalist specialized in events Nacho Abad has revealed both in Antena 3 and in Cadena Cope, media with which he collaborates, this phone call It occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 27, when the girls were supposedly already dead. Always according to Abad’s story, Beatriz, Anna and Olivia’s mother, called her ex-partner to find out where he was and why he had not given the girls to her properly. He told him that he was not going to see them again.

That was when she appeared at the Civil Guard barracks to report what had happened and called Gimeno again, putting her hands free so that the conversation could be heard. At around 10:30 p.m. Beatriz goes to the barracks to present the complaint and, in front of the guards, calls Tomás. One of them, when he sees that the guy is violent, insulting, contemptuous and confirms her version that he is not going to return them, picks up the phone and says: ‘Look, I’m a civil guard, come immediately and bring the girls’”, The journalist told the Cope microphones.

The response of the father of the little girls, who “was already at sea and had already murdered them, probably and with complete certainty according to the car, le responds that asparagus is to be fried, saying it in a fine way, and that he will know what to do with his daughters, that he does not interfere, and hangs up ”.

About that conversation revealed now, in an interview on Public Mirror, Joaquin Amills, President of SOS Disappeared and who at all times has served as family spokesperson, has confirmed that, indeed, during the same Gimeno “affirms that he is not going to return the girls and that he is going to go far.” Regarding the tone used, he adds that “The mocking plan was notorious that this guy had with the Civil Guard, especially. Your reaction goes in a mocking and disrespectful tone”.

Information published by ABC assures that the agents spoke a second time with him. This conversation took place after 11 pm when the Tenerife Provincial Maritime Service intercepted him for breaking the curfew in the port. He was proposed for sanction and he informed the agents that he would spend the night on the boat.

