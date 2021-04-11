Gimena Gómez tells us about empowerment through the tape ‘Pole Dance’

Gimena had to adapt to the new normal to be able to continue with the projects she had at the door, however, she considers that she was able to successfully couple to the new measures required by the pandemic.

“At the beginning it was very hard, having to wear a mask, all the equipment, feeling strange and the PCR that we did continuously, at the beginning everything was very uncomfortable but in the end I ended up adapting,” he said.

Gimena Gomez. (Courtesy.)

Although it was complicated for Gimena, the satisfaction of the message that Pole Dance will have motivates her to inspire women who go through a situation of abuse or mistreatment.

“The truth is that pole dance does not talk about pole dance, it is an activity through which the protagonist finds her passion and a way to deal with a divorce, it is the story of a young mother, of a girl who married the high school boyfriend and he is getting divorced, there I have the leading role and it was a challenge from the physical side, I have been doing this activity for six years but it is not just anything, “said Gimena.