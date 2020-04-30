Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to reject action by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) to suspend the extension of the Fake News Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI). The Planalto Palace apprehensively monitors the work of the group, which targets the Bolsonarist digital militancy.

CPMI was installed on September 4 of last year with the aim of investigating, within 180 days, “cyber attacks that would undermine democracy and public debate”. On April 2, however, the Presiding Board submitted sufficient signatures for its extension. The application was read and sent for publication, and the commission can now operate until October 24th.

The action of the president’s son is signed by the Bolsonaro family’s lawyer, Karina Kufa, who is also one of the coordinators of Aliança Pelo Brasil, a party launched by the President of the Republic that until now has not collected the minimum number of signatures to leave the paper. In it, Eduardo Bolsonaro argues that, during the sessions, CPMI’s objectives were “distorted”.

“Contrary to what was claimed by the petitioner (Eduardo Bolsonaro), the investigation of the use of false profiles to influence the results of the 2018 elections is one of the main objects of the referred CPMI, and is not merely an accessory issue, so that there is no violation of law liquid and certain of the petitioner “, observed Gilmar Mendes.

The minister himself noted that the commission’s work is directly linked to two investigations initiated by the Supreme Court – that of fake news (which investigates threats, offenses and false news disseminated against members of the Court and their families) and that of the anti-democratic protests of the previous Sunday, summoned with messages against Congress and the STF itself.

In the second case, the investigation investigates the authorship and financing of acts against democracy, which were attended by President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasília.

“These investigations are vitally important for unraveling the performance of true organized gangs that, through hidden financing mechanisms, drive disinformation strategies, act as digital militias, which manipulate public debate and violate the democratic order”, pointed out Gilmar Mendes.

For Mendes, the spiraling of hate speech in times of pandemic “imposes the prioritization of the investigation of odious acts of cyberbullying, repeatedly practiced against public authorities and private agents”.

Indictment

The son of the President of the Republic accuses the President of CPMI, Senator Ângelo Coronel (PSD-BA), of approving requirements “en bloc and at the touch of a box, failing to guarantee regimental rights and denying deputies from the base allied to the situation government. your right to contradictory “.

The deputy points out situations that, according to him, exemplify these approvals. One of them would have happened at the 4th meeting, held on September 25, 2019, in which 85 applications would have been approved at once. The deputy claims that the CPMI was being used in an “orchestrated” way.

