Gillian Anderson suffered panic attacks by The X-Files – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Gillian Anderson played Dana Scully in The X-Files, a hit 90s sci-fi series in which she starred alongside David Duchovny and which over the years became a cult title. Recently the actress has reflected on the overwhelming success of the production, ensuring that she suffered “some small attacks” during that time.

The interpreter participated in a round table organized by THR with Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen, Sarah Paulson and Mj Rodriguez and spoke about her past in The X-Files. “I had some small panic attacks because of her” , he confessed.

“In the end I couldn’t talk about it, I couldn’t see her, I couldn’t see photos, I couldn’t. I needed to immediately immerse myself in theater in another country. And then after a while, I was able to accept it again, but when I started to accept it, I had become so separated that I was looking at the image as if it were someone else. When you dive so deep for such long periods of time, there are consequences, of course there are consequences, ”he added.

The actress appeared on the series from 1993 to 2002 and, after a period away from the role, reprized the role of Scully in 2015, when the tenth season premiered.

After The X-Files, the interpreter has not stopped working, participating in series such as Sex Education, Hannibal, Hunting or The Crown, a production in which she played Margaret Thatcher. On the big screen he has participated in productions such as The Last King of Scotland, New York for Beginners or Johnny English Returns.

She will soon play Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady and star in White Bird: A Wonder Story opposite Helen Mirren.

Source: However