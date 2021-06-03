Gillian Anderson suffered a lot shooting The X-Files

Actress Gillian Anderson will always be remembered for playing Dana Scully in the mystery series The X Files.

The series of File X has converted to Gillian Anderson an icon of the entertainment industry, but they also pushed her too hard. This is why she was desperate to get out of the role and didn’t want to look back when the show ended.

“In the end, I couldn’t talk about it, I couldn’t see it, I couldn’t see photos, I couldn’t. I needed to immediately immerse myself in theater in another country. And then after a while, I was able to hug him again, but when I started hugging him, it was almost as if I pulled away so much that I was looking at the picture as if it was someone else. When you immerse yourself as completely as we can and do it for such long periods of time, there will be no consequence for that. Of course there will be consequences for that. “

When he left File X, the actress Gillian Anderson appeared in various plays in London and eventually returned to television with series such as The hunt, Hannibal, The Crown or American gods. But in addition, she agreed to return to her character of Agent Scully for her tenth and eleventh seasons in 2016 and 2018.

What was the series about?

X Files revolved around two FBI special agents investigating unsolved cases involving unexplained paranormal activities. Gillian Anderson acted alongside David duchovny, who played his partner Fox mulder. The sci-fi drama also made its way to the big screen, releasing two independent feature films: X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and X-Files: I want to believe (2008).

During its broadcast, Gillian Anderson Y David duchovny They formed one of the best acting couples of the moment, even when seen in interviews they seemed to get along quite well together. That’s why it’s a shame that she had so much trouble on set, as she couldn’t enjoy the experience as much as the viewers did for so many years.