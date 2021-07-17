Gillian Anderson says she’s sick of bras

Gillian Anderson says goodbye to bra 0:40

. – Gillian Anderson claims that she will no longer wear a bra, telling her followers: “I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button.”

The “The Crown” actress told her followers during a live question session on Instagram: “I am very lazy and I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. If my breasts reach my belly button, I’m not going to wear a bra anymore. “

The American-British actress concluded with a strong verdict on the garment, saying: “It is too uncomfortable.”

Anderson, a “The X-Files” star whose role as an outright sex therapist on the Netflix series “Sex Education” earned her dozens of new followers, was responding to a fan’s question about what clothes she wore during the quarantine.

Her comment was shared by a number of fans on social media, including a viral tweet that stated: “If two-time Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson says no more to bras, who are we to contradict her? ? “

Writer and social activist Nicky Clark praised Anderson in an opinion column for the British newspaper The Independent, writing: “I applaud Gillian Anderson’s attitude to sagging breasts: this underscores our love-hate relationship towards a garment of dress that is supposed to be good for us, without necessarily being so. “

Anderson was awarded a Golden Globe earlier this year for best supporting actress in a television series, for her role as Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix series “The Crown.”

The best series so far in 2021 0:49

The actress frequently displays a relaxed attitude to the human body. Anderson is known among her followers for sharing suggestive images on her Instagram page with hashtags like #Penisoftheday and #Boobiesoftheday.

Anderson was cast as Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime series “The First Lady.”