Gillian Anderson reveals that she suffered nervous attacks during the filming of ‘The X Files’

File X it is much more than a very popular science fiction series. It is a cultural phenomenon thanks to Chris carter and its two protagonists: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

Anderson became an icon of the small screen thanks to this character, but once he left the series behind, he refused to return to the medium, at least at first. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The actress has assured that she suffered several nervous breakdowns during the production of X-Files: “I had a couple of good mini nervous breakdowns during the show and at the end, I couldn’t talk about her, I couldn’t see her, I couldn’t see photos, I couldn’t.”

Following this revelation, Anderson has explained that he found the relief he needed on stage. “I needed to immediately enter the theater in another country,” he explained: “And then after a while, he was able to embrace that series again. It was as if I had become so separated from myself that I was looking at my image as if I were someone else. When you get as immersed in something as we do, and for such long periods, there are going to be consequences. ”

In that same conversation for the publication, the actress has acknowledged that, after the end of The X-Files, she did not know if she would give the television medium a new opportunity: “When I finished the series, I didn’t know if I wanted to be on set again. Beyond growing up in the UK and wanting to go back there, I knew it would take time before I could go back, if I ever did.”

“In London, you can move between theater and television, and that was always my dream,” he continued: “But all actors want more than they have, and I’m a movie buff, so I ask myself, ‘Why do I keep doing TV? All I want to do is movies.’ And I keep doing TV.”

Despite her overwhelming stint on the X-Files, television has given the actress great joys in recent years. In addition to his role in Sex Education, we have recently seen Anderson in The Crown What Margaret Thatcher, performance that has earned her the Golden Globe for best supporting actress this year.