Gillette: the packaging of its refillable razors, made of 100% recyclable cardboard

It is a new sustainable packaging, made with recycled material and responsibly sourced paper, which represents a saving, only in Spain and Portugal, of 25 tm of plastic.

As of now, Gillette and Venus razor packaging is 100% recyclable. The company itself defines it as its greatest innovation in the last ten years. It is an initiative that is the result of the evident global concern for responsible and sustainable consumption. Gillette and Venus products present a new modern, sustainable and recyclable packaging, made with recycled material and responsibly sourced paper; all of this is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The inner tray that holds the products is made of vegetable fibers and recycled material.

Savings of 25 tons of plastic

By replacing the plastic in the packaging of its rechargeable razors with new fully recyclable cardboard packaging, the shaving brand will save up to 25 tons of plastic in Spain and Portugal alone. Added to this decision are important technological innovations in razor handles and spare parts.

Let us remember that, in itself, the use of rechargeable razors is an act of efficiency in consumption, since the handles are reusable. With good care, these handles can last more than five years, which is an 80% reduction in waste. For its part, the new heads guarantee up to ten shaves in optimal conditions, and the design and arrangement of its blades allow easy rinsing and cleaning.

