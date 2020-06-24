It is as atypical as it is interesting to see an article written by an elite tennis player in which he fully opens up and reflects openly on the present and future context in which his sport is framed. Gilles Simon It has done so with an opinion column published by the official website of the ATP that is not wasted. In it, the 35-year-old French player and current 54 in the world, reveals what he has felt when facing the Big 3, includes Andy Murray On the payroll of big stars, he recognizes that many generations were not up to the task and considers that tennis needs young values ​​that overthrow the established power.

– What has it meant in your career to face Big 3 and Andy Murray?

The Frenchman has suffered in his own flesh the greatness of these players and although he has been able to beat all four, the head to head against them is clearly negative for their interests: 2-7 against Federer, 1-8 against Nadal, 1 -11 against Djokovic and 2-16 with Murray. “For someone like me, who has had to face them for so long, it has been a nightmare,” he begins, pointing. “Every game I could beat them was one of the best performances of my career. I think it was a great opportunity to test myself against them and I am lucky for that, but when you are a tennis player what you want is to win. With them, that is impossible” he assured.

– Perspective of the historical greatness of Big 3 and the need for a replacement

“For me there is no doubt that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic they may be the three best in history. For example, I look at Juan Martín Del Potro and I honestly believe that at any other stage he would have won between 4 and 6 Grand Slam titles. However, he has one and a Masters 1000, won agonizingly. These guys have won people 20 years younger than them, it’s crazy to compete like this for so long, “he says.

“There have been many generations that were not good enough to defeat them. I was happy, but now I consider that tennis needs a change. It has been impossible for many years to win great tournaments for anyone other than them, but tennis needs that their domain ends. At some point, their career will end and it would be negative if they did so without any young man having been able to overthrow them, “says the Nice one.

– Tennis players called to enhance tennis in the future

Questioned about the young values ​​that he considers with more options for success, the Frenchman is clear. “This latest generation is very talented and attractive to the hobbyist. There are players with different styles and personalities, and that’s great. Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, Americans … Also, Stefanos Tsitsipas may be capable of amazing things and Alexander Zverev too. The time has come for them to step forward and make the tennis of the future available to the leader, “argued an ever sincere Gilles Simon.