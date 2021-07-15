Gilles Simon, out of the top-100 after 785 weeks

Many of the careers of the great players of the past decade are gradually coming to an end. The decline of these tennis players also marks the end of streaks that show an enviable consistency. To speak of consistency and regularity is to speak of Gilles Simon: the French, however, will be seen from next Monday in an atypical situation for him. After 785 weeks between the best, Gillou will come out of the top-100. It was the sixth longest streak of active players after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fernando Verdasco (already out of the top-100), Richard Gasquet and Novak Djokovic.