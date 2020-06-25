If there is someone that we know very well does not have hairs on the tongue, that is Gilles Simon. The French tennis player has never had a problem measuring himself to the microphones and giving his most sincere opinion on any subject he is asked about. After the result of the Adria Tour, the wave of contagion generated and the systematic attacks on Novak DjokovicGillou was quick to defend the Serb from the fierce criticism he has received.

He did it on the show Gael Monfils, on Twitch, where he gave his opinion on how Novak has been immersed in the eye of the hurricane, but also on other matters in which the Frenchman had a lot to say, some referring to the status of the Serb on the circuit and others related with the resumption of the Us Open in August.

– Djokovic’s responsibility on the Adria Tour: “Being someone so smart, you can’t fall for something like that. But it’s difficult to discern the possible repercussions of all this, because it’s pure politics. There are some, like Roland Garros or the Us Open, who do not want to give much importance to this event. They will blame Djokovic, claiming that they will organize everything better, because they do not want this to affect their tournament. There are a lot of people who are happy weakening Djokovic, he has put himself in a perfect place to be poked and they are not going to miss the opportunity. “

– Noah Rubin’s criticism of the Serbian: “The first wave of violence against Novak says it all. Since when does Noah Rubin have an entire website to destroy Djokovic? Noah criticized him for not being present at Zoom’s call. Djokovic, however, has spent 1,500 hours on the phone trying to defend the cause of the lowest-ranking players without his knowledge. Accuses you of not being at the final conference, when I had already dialogued on all these topics with the rest much earlier.

Novak has done more for Noah Rubin than many other tennis players, but it seems that he has decided that he does not like him for not being in that call, which is basically the summary of all the meetings he has been to before. In the end, this is the problem with many of the players, you can give the word to anyone when there are tennis players who have not been on the circuit for so long and who do not have an overview of it. That the prize money in the previous phase of the Us Open is doubled is something that Djokovic will not change his life, he will not see a single euro from there, but still tries to carry it forward and beat him. I find it incredible to see the American tennis players watching everything Djokovic does just to say that he wouldn’t play the Us Open under the conditions at the beginning. ”

– The measures of the Us Open and the possible consequences of a positive: “Right now they are telling us not to worry, that in two months we will not have this situation. The reality is that we have no idea, and that’s not a nice thing. The first rule that was put in, which was later relaxed, was a kind of confinement for two weeks in which we would constantly make the hotel-tournament route with tests in between. But, if the test were positive, can’t we go home, do we have to stay for 14 days at the hotel or …? This is where we want answers, as the players we are.

If there is a case, all the players have been tested, what would happen? Do all players get off the tournament? All these things are not planned, because the organizers have said to themselves: “We are going to organize this, to put the money, to give points and after that we get out of the way.” Meanwhile, Americans say it’s okay like this, that they don’t want to go to Europe, while the rest say otherwise. In summary, it’s a very tiring process“

– Djokovic’s popularity, following his father’s words: “You have to accept, after all, the figure that is Federer. He is the most beloved athlete, you cannot fight against that. Even if Djokovic won 22, 25 or 36 Grand Slams, he could say that he was the strongest .. But people will prefer Roger. When Djokovic forgets that he is less liked and says to himself, “Okay, you are all going against me, you know that I am going to take him,” as happened at Wimbledon last year, there it is unstoppable. You see it in her gaze. When he wants to fall sympathetic, he does not play as well and he is not as strong: he does not have the same determination. ”