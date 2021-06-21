Gilead’s Remdesivir Reduces COVID-19 Mortality Risk: Data

Jun 21 (.) – Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral remdesivir reduced death rates in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and increased the likelihood of being discharged on the 28th after a five-day course of treatment, it stated on Monday. the American biopharmaceutical.

Gilead said it analyzed data from 98,654 patients from three retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Remdesivir achieved a statistically significant 54% and 23% reduction in mortality risk among patients analyzed in two of the studies, the company said. The data was presented at the World Microbes Forum (WMF) this week.

The company noted that the results were consistently observed at different time periods during the course of the pandemic and across geographies.

Remdesivir has been approved for emergency use in critically ill patients in the United States, India, and South Korea, and has received full approval in Japan.

