..- Gilead Sciences Inc’s two clinical studies with Remdesivir, its potential coronavirus treatment, will end in late May, according to US researchers involved in the tests.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the drug on May 1, but hospitals are concerned about access.

“We would like to see an equitable and transparent distribution of this valuable resource,” Dr. Helen Boucher, chief infectious disease officer at Boston Tufts Medical Center, told ..

Gilead’s studies – one in patients with severe Covid-19 and the other with moderate disease – have recruited about 8,000 subjects, according to FDA statistics. The trials are “open label,” which means they do not compare the treatment to a placebo and the participants know they are receiving the drug.

Interest in the Gilead drug has been high, given some promising early data and a lack of approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that has infected more than 4 million people and killed to more than 305,000 worldwide.

Preliminary results from a test conducted by the United States National Institutes of Health showed that Remdesivir reduced hospital stays by 31% compared to a placebo.

The NIH is now studying Remdesivir alone compared to remdesivir in combination with Olumiant, an anti-inflammatory drug approved for rheumatoid arthritis and sold by Eli Lilly and Co.

Remdesivir is still available for compassionate use in pregnant women or children under the age of 18, but most Covid-19 patients will soon have access only under the authorization of emergency use.

Gilead told Tufts that he is transitioning to product distribution under the emergency use authorization.