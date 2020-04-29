Pharmaceutical Gilead said on Wednesday that its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve the outlook for patients with Covid-19, and provided data that suggest it works best when administered at the start of the infection.

Gilead logo on the front of the company’s office building. 5/1/2018. REUTERS / Stephen Lam

Photo: .

Monitored closely, the drug has moved the markets in recent weeks in the wake of the dissemination of several studies that painted a varied picture of its efficiency. On Wednesday, the markets as a whole were once again buoyed by the data and Gilead’s shares rose 2.4%.

Gilead provided information on two ongoing clinical trials. The company said a study by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases of the United States (Niais) attested to its primary goal of helping patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The test results were eagerly awaited because it compares patients who received remdesivir with others who did not. On Friday, the lead researcher for the test told . that the results could come out in mid-May, and that preliminary conclusions are possible even earlier.

More detailed information about this study will be made available at a future date, said the pharmacist.

Gilead also provided data from a study conducted in dozens of medical centers that did not compare the use of remdesivir with a placebo.

In this test, Gilead said that 62% of patients treated quickly with remdesivir were discharged from the hospital, and 49% of patients who were treated later.

“This is good news for Gilead and the market,” said Michael Yee, an analyst at consultancy Jefferies, in a report.

The test included 397 patients and assessed the safety and efficiency of five-day and 10-day dose regimens in patients hospitalized with severe manifestations of Covid-19.

“The study demonstrates the potential to treat some patients on a five-day regimen, which could significantly increase the number of patients who could be treated with our current supply of remdesivir,” said Merdad Parsey, chief physician at Gilead Sciences, in a statement.

See too:

Coronavirus: a quarantined world seen from above

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

