..- Gilead Sciences said Monday that its antiviral drug Remdesivir showed slight improvements in patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19 who received a five-day treatment, while those who were given the drug for 10 days in the study did not do well. .

Gilead shares fell about 4% in midday trading on Wall Street.

The study, which is in its final phase, was conducted on 600 patients to assess the safety and efficacy of the 5 and 10 day Remdesivir treatment, in addition to standard care for patients with moderate symptoms of Covid-19, compared to standard care.

At day 11, a higher proportion of patients in the 5-day treatment group achieved an improvement in clinical status compared to the standard care group, Gilead said.

The drug maker said the odds of improvement in clinical status with Remdesivir’s 10-day course of treatment versus standard of care were also favorable, with a trend toward statistical changes, but not yet reaching them.

However, according to doctors and analysts, more details of the study are needed than Gilead provided on Monday to explain the difference in the two treatment groups.

Remdesivir is being watched closely after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an authorization for its emergency use last month, citing the results of another study by the National Institutes of Health that showed that the drug reduced hospital stays by 31%, or about four days.

Those results were considered particularly significant since there are no drugs or vaccines approved for the new coronavirus strain, although many licensed drugs for other conditions, as well as experimental treatments, are being tested to see if they can alter the course of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

