..- Gilead Sciences Inc is developing easier-to-administer versions of its antiviral Remdesivir to fight Covid-19 that could be used outside hospitals, including some that can be inhaled, after tests showed moderate effectiveness of the intravenous drug. .

Remdesivir is so far the only medication that has been shown to help patients with Covid-19, but Gilead and other companies are looking for ways to make it work better.

In critical patients Roche and Eli Lilly and Co are testing medications in combination with Remdesivir.

Gilead is also looking to treat the virus earlier. Other antivirals, like the Tamiflu flu pill, work best when given as soon as possible after someone becomes infected.

The pharmacist said in a statement Monday that it is looking for ways to use Remdesivir in earlier stages of the disease, including through alternative formulas. The company confirmed in an email that it is investigating an inhaler version, but declined to comment further.

Gilead executives like medical director Merdad Parsey and chief financial officer Andrew Dickinson have offered interviews with Wall Street analysts in recent weeks to discuss the plans, which are in the early stages.

They have said that in the long term, the company is exploring a formula of Remdesivir in subcutaneous injections, as well as powder versions that would be inhaled. Remdesivir cannot be administered as a pill because its chemical composition would degrade in the liver and the intravenous formula can only be used in hospitals.

In the short term, Gilead is studying how his IV Remdesivir formula could be diluted for use with a nebulizer, a device used to deliver medications in the form of vapor that is inhaled into the lungs.

The idea is that a nebulizer will more directly target the upper airways and lung tissue, since the coronavirus is known to attack the lungs. It would also allow initial treatment of outpatients.

Gilead reported Monday that test results showed that intravenous Remdesivir had modest inpatient benefits with moderate cases of Covid-19, compared to normal care.