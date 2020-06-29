Gilead is expected to provide some 500,000 treatments for COVID-19 in the US alone until next September.

The company is in contact with pharmaceutical companies Cipla and Hetero Labs to produce a treatment at $ 66 per dose.

This would imply a cost of seven thousand 600 pesos in developing countries, but it is uncertain if the formula would have differences

The COVID-19 issue continues to generate debate and concern among government institutions. This, in large part because the pandemic has not yet stopped affecting everyone. A particularly sensitive issue revolves around a possible treatment or vaccine. Not just on the question of finding a viable drug, but also on how supplies are going to be distributed. And, perhaps more importantly, how much will they cost authorities and patients.

Just in this sense the news that . mentions about the pharmaceutical group Gilead becomes relevant. The laboratory has just announced what the cost will be for each vial of remdisivir, the promising compound that has been shown to be useful in fighting COVID-19. Each dose is expected to cost about $ 520 in the United States for patients with private insurance. For five days of treatment, it would be about three thousand 120 dollars.

Or what is the same, about 72 thousand 200 Mexican pesos for anti-COVID treatment. Of course, the price will depend a lot on the specific conditions of the patient. For example, for public institutions, Gilead intends to supply their vials at $ 390 per piece. That is, about 53 thousand 100 pesos per sick patient. The pharmaceutical company apart would be working with suppliers in India and Pakistan for a more affordable version for developing countries.

COVID-19: A Billionaire Business

The issue of finding a treatment or vaccine for this pandemic has been constantly under the spotlight throughout the year. The mere prospect of an effective drug against COVID-19 has been enough for markets to skyrocket on several occasions. At the same time, several companies have seen their actions soar as a result of their advances in the development of these compounds. Any show of effectiveness even reaches the most read news.

For this very reason it is so delicate to find a correct price for a drug that appears to be effective in treating the pandemic. The cost of Gilead’s remdisivir is below what was recommended a few days ago. However, it is still high enough to generate criticism among consumers. In the end, COVID-19 is still viewed as a worldwide health crisis. The act could be seen as financially benefiting from the tragedy.

And in fact, Gilead is already causing these criticisms. According to the AP, several consumer advocacy groups consider that 72,000 pesos per treatment is excessive, especially after the multi-million dollar injection. Add to that that a remarkably cheap steroid drug appears to be working in other countries. So it will be necessary to walk very carefully in the coming months to avoid a serious brand crisis.

New scandals amid the pandemic

Several companies have made the mistake of angering their public, or the industry in general, during the COVID-19 crisis. And it has not always been because of the price of their products. For example, Amazon is looking at how to convince people that they haven’t exploited their collaborators in the past few months. Companies like Starbucks have more than paid for not protecting their community from the virus. Others are simply not showing solidarity.

However, as already stated, the question of the price of treatments is especially sensitive. Partly because of the deep economic inequality that affects almost everyone. As NBC points out, even now hospital costs are putting many people in bankruptcy. And although the Wall Street Journal believes that pharmaceutical companies are not going to take advantage of this crisis, at the same time it acknowledges that the discussion about prices has been reignited.

