Hired in 2018, Gilberto has 97 matches played with the shirt of Fluminense

The cast of Fluminense continues training at home during the new coronavirus pandemic. Right-back Gilberto took advantage of the period without games and the collective vacation to recover from an injury. The player stressed that he maintained contact with the club’s professionals to carry out the treatment in the best possible way.

“The recovery was very smooth. It was a simple injury, and I have a lot of physiotherapy equipment at home and a good space to work. And I also kept in constant contact with the club’s professionals. In addition, time helps with healing. a period, it helped, “he told Uol.

Gilberto arrived in 2018 and has established himself as one of the team’s highlights since then. The right-back is close to reaching the mark of 100 games with the tricolor shirt.

“I have 97 games and I am very happy to be able to reach that mark at Fluminense, a club that I really like, where I made friends. I have a huge affection for the fans, for the people who work at the club… Today, I live Fluminense intensely. I am very happy and being able to play 100 games will be very important. I am anxious, yes, for this pandemic to end and for us to be able to do what we like most. I am 100% recovered from the injury, I can now train with the group again to return to training, and to be able to continue the season “, he declared.

The tricolor board has already announced that the squad remains in quarantine and carrying out virtual training until the end of this month. The club also anticipated that any measure on the return of face-to-face activities will only be taken after the release by the Rio authorities.

Sports Gazette





