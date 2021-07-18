Gilberto Ramírez wants to fight against Bivol

After the victory of the undefeated Gilberto «Zurdo» Ramírez A few days ago against Cuban Sullivan Barrera in the fourth round, the Mexican has his sights on the world light heavyweight champions, Artur Beterbiev (WBC-IBF), Joe Smith (WBO) and Dmtry Bivol (WBA).

Mainly think of Bivol: “He called me on social media and his team knows I’m available. I want that fight and his team knows it perfectly ”.

If the Bivol team did not accept, they would look for the other champions.

“I am in my prime. I feel comfortable at this weight and I think my new power and experience in the ring make me a very dangerous fighter ”, Ramírez said.