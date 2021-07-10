Gilberto Ramírez demolished Sullivan Barrera

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Golden Boy Promotions held an extraordinary event last morning, spearheaded by its latest great addition, Gilberto Ramírez.

The Mexican Gilberto Ramirez (42-0, 28 KO) looked for his first big test in the light heavyweight against the Cuban Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KO), 39-year-old former amateur world champion. Lefty started the fight showing good technical actions, not without speed, using his long arms to dominate the opening rounds against Barrera. The one from the island was not intimidated and also sought to balance the impression of the judges with their combinations, although the new signing of the organizing company wanted to work and not give an option to surprise.

In the last bars of the third round, Barrera fell after an impressive hand to the liver, catching him in full attack, which made a paté to a Cuban who appreciated the final bell. The same happened in the fourth round, but with two minutes almost ahead, showing that the work in the soft zone pays off. The fight ended there, after severe liver punishment, and a good feeling from Zurdo in the light heavyweight category. Important titles shouldn’t be long.

In the co-star fight, the Dominican Javier Fortuna (36-3-1, 25 KO), and the Californian JoJo Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO) met in twelve rounds at lightweight. The winner will be Devin Haney’s mandatory world challenger. Diaz, who looked good after coming up from the super featherweight, got into action a little better, but the matter was complicated for Golden Boy by a rather complicated cut to the eyelid due to a rubbing of heads in the third round. In the fourth episode, the referee subtracted a point from the American, as if that were not enough, for hitting the back of the Drone’s head. To accentuate Diaz’s problems, the fifth round was the best of a Fortuna who seemed superior for the first time, with a lot of rhythm, feline agility and highly injurious slaps.

The Caribbean was also noticing JoJo’s blows and fatigue, not finishing the job and letting the latter feel a little better from the middle of the fight, which remained very beautiful when entering his last third. Diaz was faster, more accurate, more determined and more mischievous in the actions of grabbing and pulling away. The final round followed the trend of more work by Fortuna and more precision by Díaz, and thus we reached the decision of the officers, they scored 117-110, 116-111, 115-112 for Joseph Díaz, who is the official candidate of Devin Haney ahead of the WBC lightweight world championship.

The world WBO light fly faced the experienced Japanese Tenkai Tsunami (28-13-1, 16 KO) against the Californian challenger Seniesa «Superbad» Estrada (21-0, 8 KO). Attractive fight for the assistants, with good cadence of blows and precision on the part of both. It almost always seemed that Estrada did a little more damage than the Asian, but it didn’t really seem to upset the champion. Even the most damaging hands of the aspirant were digested by Tsunami, as in the fifth round, although the Japanese each time connected fewer blows and, surely, was behind on the cards more and more clearly when reaching the last rounds, within a very clean and sporty contest. 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92 were the scores for the new champion, Seniesa Estrada.

To end the main part of the extensive gala, two of Golden Boy’s great promises fought at lightweight, ten rounds. Héctor «Finito» Tanajara (19-1, 5 KO) and William «Camarón» Zepeda (23-0, 21 KO) crossed leather without rest, with an activity as high and intense as expected, presenting a spectacular volume of blows. As expected, Zepeda made the best of the exchanges in the short, something in which a Tanajara seemed to err who was better off a fight in the long distance. It was an accumulation of punishment, Tanajara seemed to accuse inactivity and the strongest fighter was also the one who threw the most blows and impacted. Finito’s corner decided to retire after the sixth round, with good judgment. Great triumph for Zepeda, who proved to be for the big names in the category.

Previously, we had a very long undercard with beautiful fights, uncertain and well married practically in its entirety. The end of the party for this first phase of the gala was the WBA women’s flyweight world championship between the headline, the Japanese Naoko fujioka (19-2-1, 7 KO) and the Mexican hopeful Sulem Urbina (12-2, 2 KO). It was a war, a spectacular fight that, curiously, decided on the best gas tank from Fujioka, which is no less than 45 years old. The oriental won by majority decision: 95-95, 96-94 (ours) and 99-91, abominable.