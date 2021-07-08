Gilberto el “Zurdo” Ramírez will defend his unbeaten status this Saturday

07/08/2021 at 10:13 CEST

Boxing has been in a state of grace in recent years, all thanks to the increased diffusion that has reached our country, which is helping to mobilize fans and to follow the fighting with greater capacity and interest.

One of the meetings that have attracted the most attention in recent weeks has been the fight between the Mexican Gilberto the “Zurdo” Ramírez and the cuban Sullivan Barrera, which will try to break the unbeaten record of the first and access larger fights.

Zurdo has risen in weight and aspires to the light heavyweight titles. In addition, he is a former WBO super middleweight champion. Their numbers are really good, with staggering numbers: 41 wins, no losses and a whopping 27 KOs. Sullivan Barrera, on the other hand, does not have such positive figures, but he has made great games: 23 wins, 3 losses and 14 KOs.

Thus, from the Banc of California, headquarters of the Los Angeles Football Club, these fighters will face each other on this weekend’s evening.