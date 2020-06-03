If for any man the aspect of vanity with hair and beard has become an increasingly present element in society, the same goes for football players and their growing need for exposure inside and outside the four lines. Therefore, it is important to have reliable professionals who, at any time, can do a quick and personalized job.

It is betting on this that the young Tauan Soares Trindade, 22 years old, has been able to enter the world of ballers and, little by little, has been able to put on his client list well-known names of national football such as Douglas (ex-Grêmio and Corinthians) Vladmir (Santos), Mateus Fernandes (ex-Botafogo and Palmeiras today at Barcelona), among others.

However, it is mistaken that Tauan’s story begins with the same evolution curve that his moment presents. That’s because, living on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo, he saw in the barbershop an opportunity to take the weight off his mother’s back on home expenses:

– I started at the age of 17 due to the need to live in the periphery and need to earn my “change” to be able to help at home, since I was raised with a single mother. Born and raised on the outskirts of São Paulo, with five years of barbering, today I serve the “A Cut B” audience in the “Delivery Cut” in the capital of São Paulo. In view of the freedom of time, I am able to serve both athletes who live here in São Paulo or even when coming from other states to São Paulo.

The first contact with clients coming from football took place thanks to the girlfriend of midfielder Nickson, who graduated from Vitória and spent time at Cruzeiro. From then on, word of mouth advertising began to do its job where, of course, others began to appear.

However, not always a haircut or working with the athletes’ beard goes the way Thauan expected. Be it in the aspect of unforeseen events (today told with good humor on the part of the barber) or even impressions that he had of players that were totally undone with the personal treatment.

– (The story) funnier was with Luan Silva, Palmeiras striker. One of the times I went to cut his hair, I just forgot the combs in the machine. I had to unfold it with other techniques, but I didn’t cut it – said Thauan, laughing.

– I thought Vladmir, Santos goalkeeper, very brown, looked like one of those “loose”, but he was one of the athletes with whom I got along better. As a human being, this guy is indescribable, from the reception until the time to leave, Vlad won a fan – guarantees.

Despite the difficulties that exist naturally in the midst of the pandemic, he guarantees that he has taken all the necessary precautions thinking about the safety of him and his clients with everything he is entitled to.

