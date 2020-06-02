Now packed for six consecutive victories, Gilbert Durinho takes first place in the UFC welterweight ranking, behind champion Kamaru Usman only

Gilbert Durinho’s dominant victory over Tyron Woodley, last Saturday (30th), in the UFC on ESPN 9 main event, put the fighter on the road for a title shot in the welterweight division. Proof of this was the most recent update of the organization’s rankings, made last Monday (1). The Brazilian, who before the fight against the American was sixth on the list, is now the first placed in the under 77kg division, behind only champion Kamaru Usman.

Gilbert Durinho won his sixth consecutive victory in the organization, the second only in 2020, and surpassed names like Stephen Thompson, Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington to reach the first position in the welterweight ranking. There is now the expectation of the black belt if, in fact, a belt dispute against Usman will be confirmed through Ultimate.

Augusto Sakai was also the one who is experiencing a good moment and who has risen in important positions in the ranking of his category. The Brazilian heavyweight, now packed for four consecutive victories – the most recent over Blagoy Ivanov, last Saturday – has risen three places and is now tenth in the ranking. Still at 120kg, Junior Cigano went down to fifth position, while Fabrício Werdum is now 14th, after moving up one place.

