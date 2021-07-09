Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson won’t define next 170-pound challenger, says Dana White

Whatever happens in the co-star of the UFC 264 Come in Gilbert Burns Y Stephen Thompson, Colby covington will remain the number one challenger to the welterweight champion’s belt, Kamaru usman.

So declared Dana White, president of the UFC, during an interview with the organization’s Arab portal (via Ag Fight).

“Covington is the number one challenger,” White reiterated for the thousandth time. I love the fight between Burns and Thompson. It’s a good, fun fight. But it will not define the next challenger. There are some dates that we are considering for Usman vs. Covington. Nothing has been finalized yet, but we are discussing it now.

For Burns this will be his first contest since falling by TKO to his former teammate in the stellar commitment of the UFC 256.

Thompson, for his part, could reach three consecutive wins of beating ‘Durinho’.

Anticipating the internal plans of White and company, the two-time title challenger recently expressed interest in a potential fight with the number three in the ranking, Leon edwards, which would define the next challenger.

UFC 264 takes place this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

