Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson added to UFC 264

An interesting welterweight bout has been added to the UFC 264 card. Gilbert Burns will face Stephen Thompson.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto Friday night.

Burns He will return to the Octagon after losing in his first title match. The Brazilian comes from being knocked out by Kamaru usman in the main fight of UFC 258. The defeat ended a six-win streak. Gilbert He is known for his strong grappling, with 8 wins left by way of completion.

Thompson, is on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Geoff neal by unanimous decision in the main fight of UFC Vegas 17. Before that fight, he beat Vicente Luque in UFC 244. A victory over the former beltline challenger could bring him closer to a new starting opportunity. “Wonderboy” is known for his strong fists, with 7 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC 244 will be held on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.