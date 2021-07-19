Gilbert Burns targets Masvidal or Edwards in new title race

Gilbert Burns will fight anyone to get another title shot.

Burns returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson at the UFC 264 co-main event last week. Although it was a win over a top-notch welterweight, it wasn’t the most impressive performance either.

And if you want another shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title, Burns will have to rack up a few more wins, especially impressively. So, Who do you want as your next rival? Who brings the Brazilian closer to the title. Even is willing to fight Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal one after another if necessary.

«I want the one who approaches the title“Burns told TMZ. If that’s Leon Edwards, that’s the one I want. If I need two more fights, give me Masvidal now, give me Leon Edwards later »

«I’m not going to lie to you – I want to fight everyone in the division. I still have the dream of fighting Colby, the rematch with Kamaru, I want to beat Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, I want to beat all the guys, especially a tough one in that division. So there is no preference. … And I think it’s against Leon or Jorge Masvidal. Between these two is my next fight.

Of course, If Colby Covington – who is expected to fight for the title next – beats Usman, things could change for Burns.. But for now, he needs another win at the very least to think about claiming a second title shot.

