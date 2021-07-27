Gilbert Burns sees a lot of pressure on Tyron Woodley, who faces youTuber Jake Paul in boxing rules

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul – Box

After Georges St-Pierre made it clear that Jake Paul could be a big challenge for Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns gave a different opinion.

Analyzing the boxing match, to be held on August 29, the Brazilian followed the Canadian’s line and avoided indicating success in the former champion of UFC. For the Brazilian, the losing streak of the former welterweight champion could influence his performance.

Warning

“I don’t see an easy fight for Tyron Woodley and it’s because of the pressure on him. He needs to win that fight. Otherwise, it will be more difficult to recover. There is a lot of pressure for the fight. I don’t have a prediction, but I’m not confident that Tyron Woodley will succeed. ” explained the former challenger to the belt in an interview with TMZ Sports.

On the one hand, the former UFC he needs a win to try to end his four-game losing streak, Jake paul on his part, he lives a great phase The youtuber is gaining more attention from boxing fans and is coming off beating Ben askren, former champion of Bellator MMA and One Championship. Burns, gave advice for the influencer to do well in his fight against the former welterweight monarch.

“I think Jake needs to be calm, put pressure, be careful with his right hand. When that right hand arrives, it opens a lot of gaps. It’s Woodley’s greatest thing, so Tyron will have to expose himself. Everything can happen in sport. I’m going to follow him closely. Taste of that fight “, he concluded.

The combat of Paul vs. Woodley will be held on August 29. For combat, the former UFC is training with a name of weight. Floyd mayweather offered to help Tyron with your preparation.

Advertisement