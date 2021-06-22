Gilbert Burns on Leon Edwards: “He missed the opportunity because he didn’t get a finish”

Gilbert Burns | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC via .

The UFC welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns says Leon Edwards “wasn’t hungry enough” against Nate Diaz to earn a title shot at 170 lbs.

Edwards defeated Diaz by unanimous decision at UFC 263 earlier this month, but was badly affected in the fifth round of the fight and was on the verge of being knocked out. Still, he was victorious and Edwards is now on a 10-fight streak without losing.

With that winning streak, it’s no wonder Edwards is fighting for a title shot. But the president of the UFC, Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is next on the list to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman., who defeated Burns earlier this year at UFC 258 by knockout.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post, Burns was asked if he thinks Edwards did enough against Diaz to get a title shot, and the Brazilian does not believe it.

“I think that Leon Edwards missed the opportunity because he didn’t get a completion. I was not hungry. I’m not even criticizing the guy. I think he fought very well. He is a very smart fighter. But it is not a finisher. If you go all day and sometimes alone, as they say, you bite the mouthpiece, and You go forward, and you finish the fight, sometimes you gon ‘get the hitBurns said.

“But if you just do some kind of fight for points, winning the fight, that’s good for you. You earn more money, you change your contract, you improve, you become famous. But at the end of the day the real fans, the real guys, the crazy guy from ‘Just Bleed’, those are the real fans. And they want to see violence. They want to see an end. They go crazy when someone does a crazy knockout. And I think that missed the chance (with) that performance«.

