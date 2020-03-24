Gilbert Burns, Michael Chiesa express interest in starring UFC card

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa they expressed their interest in meeting in the octagon.

As your interests align, both want to be the star of a card in the future.

With the UFC’s agenda on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, The two exchanged words with the possibility of being measured in combat.

“My boy @ MikeMav22 stay safe. All those 5 numbers want nothing with me and I agree we could be next! In a stellar fight after all this height. Let’s make Burns x Chiesa ”.

You stay safe as well brother, BURNS X CHIESA is the main event the people need when this coronavirus ends. It would be an honor. Then we can finally train together after! Ossss https://t.co/Nkf9V7N9AS

– Michael Chiesa (@ MikeMav22) March 23, 2020

With UFC canceling three events, it is unknown when Burns vs Chiesa It could materialize, especially as a stellar fight.

Burns, comes from knocking out Demian Maia in UFC Brasilia. Chiesa, for his part, he beat the former champion Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision in the co-star of UFC Raleigh.