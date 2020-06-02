Gilbert Burns

The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC event on ESPN 9 that took place last Saturday night on May 30, 2020, inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns protogonists for the stellar event of the night.

Not surprisingly, Burns has managed to climb to No. 1 after beating Woodley for five rounds. It remains to be seen if that promotion amounts to an immediate title shot.

The rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of members of the media. Members of the media were asked to vote for who they consider to be the best fighters in the UFC by weight category and pound for pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted if he is in active status in the UFC. A fighter may appear in more than one weight division at a time.

Men’s Pound x Pound Ranking

Jon JonesKhabib NurmagomedovStipe Miocic + 1Israel Adesanya + 1Daniel Cormier + 1Kamaru Usman + 1Alexander Volkanovski + 1Conor McGregor + 1Max Holloway + 1Justin Gaethje + 1Dustin Poirier + 1Tony Ferguson + 1Franbert Whittaker + 1Franbert Whittaker

Tyron Woodley and Henry Cejudo off the list

Fly weight

Champion: VACANCY

Deiveson FigueiredoJoseph BenavidezBrandon MorenoJussier FormigaAlexandre PantojaAskar AskarovKai Kara FranceRogerio BontorinAlex PerezMatt SchnellBrandon Royval * New EntryTim Elliott -1Jordan Espinosa -1Raulian Paiva -1David Dvorak -1

Heavyweight

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

Daniel CormierFrancis NgannouCurtis BlaydesDerrick LewisJunior dos Santos -1Jairzinho RozenstruikAlexander VolkovAlistair OvereemWalt HarrisAugusto Sakai + 3Aleksei Oleinik -1Shamil Abdurakhimov -1Sergei Pavlovich + 1Fabricio-Wer3

Welter weight

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

Gilbert Burns + 5Colby CovingtonJorge MasvidalTyron Woodley -3Leon Edwards -1Stephen Thompson -1Demian MaiaMichael ChiesaRafael dos AnjosNate DiazGeoff NealRobbie LawlerVicente LuqueAnthony Pettis + 1Conor McGregor -1

Although the rankings change after each UFC event, in the case of the Welter division it is impossible for the first places of the ranking to have changes, since there are no scheduled fights in the next events for those involved, therefore, everything leads to To think that Gilbert Burns should, in effect, be the next contender for the Usman title.