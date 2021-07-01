Gil Membrado, to the Rally of Latvia with 13 years

07/01/2021

Gil Membrado Icart This weekend he will set a true precocity record by taking part in the Latvian rally at just 13 years old, the second round of the European specialty calendar. The last child prodigy of the Catalan motor (Olost, 10/25/2007) is the son of Pep Membrado, rally driver for more than 20 years (1994-2017) and has been trained in karting from Fernando Alonso.

On Wednesday he received permission from the President of the Federation of Latvia to be licensed and authorized to participate in the two tests that are held this weekend. He will do it together with his co-pilot, Rogelio Peñate, who is the one who drives on the links open to traffic, since obviously Gil does not have a driving license.

Gil It will not contest the scoring event for the European, but the two events of the championship in Latvia, a country that does allow those under 15 to compete. Follow the steps of Kalle Rovanperä and Ollie Solberg, also the sons of illustrious pilots, who once made their debut as teenagers.In Latvia, Gil Membrado it will tackle the same route and timed kilometers as the riders who compete in the European Championship, but without scoring for the latter championship.

“I would like to get to run the World Rally Car”, recognizes the very young Catalan driver, whose main reference is his father “and also the Sainz, Carlos junior in F1 and Carlos senior in Dakar & rdquor ;, assures Gil, every time closer to your dream.