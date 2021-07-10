Gil Alcalá’s message after his signing with the Tijuana Xolos

After being identified as a possible reinforcement of the Red Devils of Toluca and of the Eagles of America, goalkeeper Gil Alcalá has been confirmed as the new signing of the Xolos de Tijuana for him Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

After the official announcement by the border team led by the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi, the 28-year-old Mexican goalkeeper has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional message.

“Very happy to reach a great team, we are going to give @Xolos that this is just beginning,” he wrote.

Goalkeeper Gil Alcalá will defend the colors of the second team of his career in Mexican soccer, after serving for seven years with the White Roosters of Querétaro, managing to raise the titles of the MX Cup and the MX Super Cup.

