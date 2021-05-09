Gijón Industrial takes the three points against Urraca CF (1-4)

05/09/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

The Magpie and the Gijón Industrial They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a result of 1-4 and a victory for the Gijon team. The Magpie CF He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Lenense. On the visitors’ side, the Gijón Industrial won the Tuilla at home 1-0 and previously did so away from home, against the Royal Titanic by 0-1. With this defeat the Magpie remained in fifth position after the end of the duel, while the Gijón Industrial is third.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for the Gijon team, which kicked off in The Brokerage thanks to a goal from Chopa in minute 20, ending the first half with a 0-1 on the light.

The second period started in a positive way for the llanisco team, which put the tables through a goal of Luis Garavito moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. However, the Gijón Industrial got ahead thanks to the goal of Iker Alegre in minute 82. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, increasing distances by means of another goal. Iker Alegre, thus completing a double in the 89th minute. Gijón Industrial, who increased distances by putting 1-4 with a new goal of Chopa, which thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-4.

With this result, the Magpie remains with 30 points and the Gijón Industrial it goes up to 36 points.

Data sheetMagpie CF:José Luis, Campillo, Didi, Rubén Expósito, Alex Sandoval, Meana, Adrián, Pablo Miranda, Agus Porto, Mathe and Luis GaravitoGijón Industrial:Chus Lastra, Lluch, Quintana (Iker Alegre, min.68), Suárez, Iván Suárez (Alvaro, min.68), Chopa, David, Pablo Bango, Borja López, Ricky and Riki NavarroStadium:The BrokerageGoals:Chopa (0-1, min. 20), Luis Garavito (1-1, min. 50), Iker Alegre (1-2, min. 82), Iker Alegre (1-3, min. 89) and Chopa (1 -4, min. 90)