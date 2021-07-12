Gignac wants to follow in the footsteps of Ricardo Ferretti and will start the courses to be a coach

André-Pierre Gignac is considered by many fans the best player in the history of Tigers and one of the best foreigners that has come to the MX League in recent years; However, several feline fans fear about the future of the club when he retires.

On several occasions the French attacker has made it clear that after his retirement he would like to stay and live in Mexico; however, many wonder when that moment will be. At a press conference with the Olympic Selection, the 35-year-old attacker gave a clue as to the date on which he will hang up the boots.

“ I want to play for Tigres for ten years, stop at 39 and if possible go to the club. It has totally changed my perspective, I want to stay there. Life is incredible, I experience something every day that is sensational ”.

Gignac on a future as a manager: “I like it and I think it’s in my blood, I’m going to be a very demanding coach.

Gignac revealed that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Ricardo Ferretti, once his career ends, leaving open the possibility of being a coach of the Monterrey team one day, so he will start preparing next year to be a coach.

“ I will start the diplomas next year in Mexico and I will see in France what to do at the Clairefontaine. I like it and I think it’s in my blood, I’m going to be a very demanding coach “