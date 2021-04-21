Gignac showed a brand new look change for the classic against Rayados

André-Pierre Gignac is preparing to score goals again for his team and will seek to do so against Rayados de Monterrey in what will be the Classic Regio corresponding to matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura. However, She surprised everyone with a striking new look that she will wear during the engagement.

The Frenchman uploaded a photo to his social networks where you can see his new image, leaving aside the characteristic beard that he always used and his hair dyed yellow.

New look from GIgnac.

The 35-year-old forward recently renewed with his club for three more years and he has already become the top scorer for Tigres.

However, its present has not been the best. In fact, this has been the worst season in his time in Mexican soccer since he has only scored two goals after 15 days.

For its part, the feline team is also in a complex situation in the standings. They are currently in ninth position with 19 units. so they need an urgent victory against Rayados to stay in the reclassification zone.

If Tigres fails to win the match against Rayados and a series of results are given, the feline team could come out of the first 12 places of the classification, seriously compromising his aspirations to get into reclassification positions.