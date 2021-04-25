Gignac gives the victory to Tigres over Monterrey in the classic

04/25/2021 at 8:20 AM CEST

EFE

French striker André-Pierre Gignac scored this Saturday a penalty at minute 64 with which the Tigres UANL beat the Rayados de Monterrey 2-1 from the coach Javier Aguirre in the royal classic of Mexican soccer.

In the continuation of the sixteenth day of the Clausura tournament, Arturo Gonzalez put Monterrey ahead at minute 18, but then came the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez to 35 and Gignac at 64 to define the triumph of the Tigers.

The result allowed the Tigers move up to ninth place in the standings with 22 points and consolidate as a candidate to play the repechage; Monterrey kept fourth place, which gives you direct access to the quarterfinals.

The Striped They started the game with pressure in the area of ​​the Tigers and after several missed shots they took the lead in a free kick charge of Miguel Layún, who served a short center to Gonzalez for the Mexican to convert from 0-1 to 18 with a mid-range shot.

The Monterrey He remained the dominator of the game until in the 35th minute an error gave the Tigres the tie, when the Colombian Luis Quinones he put a pass into the area from the right wing that Carlos Gonzalez He headed and made it 1-1 with the help of a bad intervention from the goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez.

In the second part, the entry of the Uruguayan Nicolas Lopez he boosted the Tigers on offense, who became the protagonists on the field.

The feline thrust achieved a penalty that Gignac transformed into a touchdown in minute 64 when defining the 2-1 to the right post of González.

The game ended quickly, with a couple of fights that ended with the Chilean’s expulsions. Sebastian Vegas, of Monterrey, and the Brazilian Rafael Carioca, of the Tigers.

Matchday sixteen began on Friday with a goalless draw between the Puebla and the Pumas UNAM and Tijuana’s 1-0 victories over Necaxa and Mazatlán 4-3 over champion León.

Saturday’s activity started with the victory of Cruz Azul of Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso by 3-2 over San Luis, a result with which ‘La Maquina’ consolidated itself in the first place of the classification by reaching 40 points.

Later, the Chivas de Guadalajara beat Atlas 0-1 to win the Guadalajara derby and climb to eighth place in the table, which keeps it among the teams that aspire to qualify in the repechage.

On Sunday, the America of Argentine coach Santiago Solari will visit Toluca and Querétaro will host Juárez FC.

Matchday sixteen will end on Monday with the Pachuca-Santos Laguna match.