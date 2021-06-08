Gignac does not know if he is going to the Olympics or not

MONTERREY.

A few days after the inauguration of the Tokyo Olympics, uncertainty continues to seize the Tigres forward, André Pierre-Gignac, who does not know whether or not he will attend the fair with France.

“I dont know yet“Gignac highlighted a hurry after leaving the Sports Medicine facilities, where he went to perform his physical and medical exams in the preseason.

It should be noted that the feline forward is included in the preliminary list of 50 players by Sylvain Ripoll, which will be cut at the end of June until only 18 official footballers remain.

While his situation is defined, the Frenchman for now already has the permission of the club to attend the competition with his selection, which will debut on July 22 against Mexico.

ald

