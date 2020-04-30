The future grandmother confirmed that the news of the pregnancy is true (Photo: Instagram@yolanda.hadid)

Speculation is over: Model Gigi Hadid can officially be said to be pregnant by her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. This, because Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid (formerly van den Herik) confirmed to Dutch media the news.

The former model, who became a star of the reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, confessed that they do not know who revealed her secret to the press, but assured that everyone is very happy about this great news.

“Everything is going well, but we are still shocked that our little secret has been leaked to the press.. Of course we are delighted, ”she enthused to the portal of the Dutch show,“ RTL Boulevard ”.

The 56-year-old woman revealed that the baby the young couple is expecting will be born in September. This has greatly encouraged her, especially in difficult times, as Hadid suffered the death of her mother in August last year.

“I can’t wait to be a grandmother. It’s quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed, ”he declared.

According to the future grandmother, the baby will be born in September (Photo: Instagram @ gigihadid / @ zayn)

According to reports by Entertainment Tonight (ET), who cite sources close to the couple, Malik and Hadid would be expecting a daughter, so they are “delighted”.

“At the end of the day, the couple didn’t care what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before it arrives.“Explained the source. This part of the news has not been confirmed by any member of the family.

Last Friday the model shared photos of the celebration for her 25th birthday. And, after the news that was released by TMZ, many of the fans of the model and the former member of One Direction, they speculated that the celebration may have also been a gender reveal party.

This is because the 25-year-old model had two helium balloons in her hand, the “2” had a blue ribbon, while “5” had a pink ribbon. In addition, within the photographs they shared of the celebration, his sister, Bella took pictures of the bags.

The model announced in February that she does not always want to be a model (Photo: REUTERS / Charles Platiau)

In one of the bags you can see the decoration of the cartoon for little ones, “Baby Shark”, while a second bag was covered with a sunflower emoji, the Daily Mail reported that it is a gift bag that says “Hello Little One” (Hello little one).

The ET and TMZ sites released the news of the pregnancy Tuesday afternoon.

“Gigi has been keeping the secret between her family and friends for a long time and she is pregnant for a few months. Once Gigi and Zayn dated again at the end of last year it was as if they had never missed a beat and knew that theirs was special. The couple and the family are overflowing with joy”, Is the statement that a person close to the model and the singer gave to ET.

Malik and Hadid resumed their relationship last December, after being separated for almost a year. And, in February of this year, the model gave some hints that she was planning to start a family.

“I think as I get older, well, one day I will start a family and I don’t know if I’ll always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it is very rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’m going to cook full time!”He told i-D magazine.

