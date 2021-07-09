Gigi Hadid took her daughter Khai to a birthday party

Since Gigi Hadid became a mother, the model has not stopped her life at all, but has included her little girl in it.

Anyone would think that Gigi Hadid would have wanted to take a break from modeling to be with her daughter Khai once she was born, but within a few months of giving birth, Gigi was back on magazine covers and runways sporting a shade. new to her hair that she has kept to date.

Her joy at having become a mother has been so great that she always takes Khai everywhere; She was even seen a few days ago taking her to a birthday party in New York that Gigi attended wearing orange Prettylittlething pants worth $ 150, a green La Destresse T-shirt for $ 150 and a JW Pei bag for $ 79. .

Gigi couldn’t forget about accessories, so she chose a custom pearl necklace made at The Sis Kiss for $ 32 paired with a 14-karat gold necklace from Martha Calvo, priced at $ 155. Her earrings were beautiful 14-karat yellow gold flowers in the shape of flowers, found on The Last Line for $ 2,129 and her sunglasses are in the current Louis Vuitton collection for $ 890.

As expensive as her look may be, there is no doubt that her most valuable possession, if we can call her that, is her daughter Khai, who will turn her first year of life in September. While that happens, Gigi, Zayn and the rest of the members of their family have enjoyed and protected the little girl, like a few days ago, when Gigi shared a letter on her Instagram stories, in which she asked her followers, fans, paparazzi and media that will respect the anonymity of your little girl.