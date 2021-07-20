Gigi Hadid Shows Love to Model Nanga Awasum in Viral Tweet

Gigi Hadid has changed a fellow model’s life with a simple Instagram shoutout. The 26-year-old posted a picture of model Nanga Awasum to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The pic shows Nanga’s back as she walks down a New York City street, with Gigi writing, “Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen,” per People. Gigi added that she “was too 🤤🤤🤤 to get a pic of the front, but she was major.”

In an interview with E! News on Friday, Nanga said she found out she’d been posted to Gigi’s Insta when she was recognized by two girls in Zara. Nanga later posted a pic of the front of her outfit to Twitter. “It’s the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way,” she wrote in the caption.

Gigi then retweeted Nanga’s post, writing, “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga!”

Nanga shared the impact of Gigi’s shoutout the next day, tweeting, “My life has changed overnight.” She told E! that since Gigi’s post, she’s booked more gigs than ever before and has also heard from agencies wanting to represent her.

“I’ve been told I was ugly, I’ve been turned down by so many agencies, I’ve been turned down by so many jobs and just to have someone like her see me and tell me that I was pretty and tell me I was major, it changed the costume of my month, “Nanga said.

She continued, “After this, anything can happen. I have full faith that my life could actually work out and my career could actually go somewhere. That’s really, really made me so happy.”

