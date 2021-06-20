Gigi Hadid Marks Zayn Malik’s First Father’s Day With Rare Pic of Khai

However, the new dad admitted that he didn’t expect to love parenthood so much.

“I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” he explained. “The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing. “

He also gushed over Gigi’s motherhood journey, saying, “She’s good. She’s a wicked mom. Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”