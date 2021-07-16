Gigi Hadid makes her acting debut in this Netflix series

“I had the BEST time narrating a new episode of @neverhaveiever. I’ve got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on @netflix! “

“When scientists declare that your face is perfectly symmetrical, that’s all that everyone thinks you have to offer the world. But we have brains and feelings. Anyway, we have much more inside. At least that’s true for me. Let’s see what happens to Paxton, ”says Gigi in the Never Have I Ever episode. Here all the details about your participation.

In fact, Gigi arrives to replace the role of Chrissy Teigen. Previously, Teigen was the internal voice for Paxton, but amid controversy over the harassment allegations against him, Netflix announced in June that Chrissy decided to withdraw from the series. So the role passed to Hadid.