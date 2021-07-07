Gigi Hadid explains why she doesn’t want her daughter Khai’s face to be shown in photos

Gigi hadid Y Zayn Malik they have been notoriously reserved when it comes to their little daughter, Khai.

As she did throughout her pregnancy, the model has kept her private life as far away from the public spot as possible and, above all, the identity and image of your baby.

And while keeping her protected from the world is impossible, which Gigi acknowledges, asked both photographers, media and fans not to share photos of Khai’s face when the opportunity might arise, as he wants her to choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she is of age and that he can live a childhood as normal as possible, without worrying about a public image that he has not chosen, “Hadid wrote in a long statement that she shared in an Instagram story.

Gigi has often posted adorable photos of Khai on social media, but He has avoided showing his face and it is clear that he wants to keep it that way.

“It would mean a lot to us if you please, please, please blur your face from the images when she appears in them, as we take our daughter to see and explore New York City and the rest of the world, ”she asked.

Therefore, he did not hesitate to do a public petition to all those who will have photographs of their daughter in their possession from now on, faced with the impossibility of continuing to keep it hidden from the world.

To end his letter, he continued thanking to the paparazzi who kept their distance while they saw her in New York respecting her and Khai’s privacy.