Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to erase her daughter’s face in photos

Hadid shared a letter on Instagram stories in which she asks in the kindest way to the paparazzi and her fans if they manage to capture her little girl on the street while she and Zayn take her out for a walk in New York, that they do not show their face, that they erase it or blur it.

He started his letter saying that now that Khai is bigger, wants to know and experience the city and that neither she nor Zayn can protect her as they would like from the media; But she hopes that fans and photographers understand that as parents, they want to keep her out of the public eye and that they want her face to be erased if they ever get to capture her while walking around New York.

He explained that in a recent outing, the little girl wanted to put her face out of her stroller to see the city and could not because they covered her, however she explained that “I want you to see the most amazing city in the world: the beautiful and diverse people who walk the streets of New York. .. namely, without the stress of the media circus that accompanies parents who are public figures”He added.