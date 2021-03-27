Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik proudly stroll with their baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their daughter Khai full of love, without fear of the changes they may face together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem to have planned and talked a lot about their role as parents since Gigi found out pregnant, as they have fully accomplished this task.

Far from going crazy like any father and mother in the beginning, they seem quite comfortable with the turn that their life has taken since their little girl was born in September.

Both have agreed to provide privacy (and security) for their baby, since to date they have not shared photos on their social networks, although at times, Gigi almost shows her face by mistake.

Although Gigi took her motherhood in stride and was not obsessed with regaining her pre-pregnancy figure, she once again conquered the runway this March, modeling in the Versace show in Milan.

Her new facet also brought a physical change in the model, who decided to change her hair color for an irresistible shade of red.

For his part, Zayn has shared that with Khai it has been very easy to be parents, because she is a very calm baby, who sleeps enough and is quite punctual to eat, so they only had to take care of changing her diapers.

Obviously, both are completely enchanted by their little girl and prior to her arrival they also had the opportunity to share significant moments of their wait at Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania, where Gigi stayed with her sister Bella for several months.

The couple are now on a three-member honeymoon, in which love and tenderness abound at every turn.