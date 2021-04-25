Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Get Cheeky on Her First Birthday as a Mom

In March, Zayn talked about life as a new dad, in an interview on the iHeartRadio show Valentine in the Morning.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” he said. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. “

He continued, “It’s been really easy for me and G to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure. ”