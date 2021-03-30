Gigaset GX290 Plus: A robust smartphone, now with better performance

The Gigaset GX290 is now Plus. This means having 33% more RAM, which effectively speeds up the processor, and 100% more storage space.

The GX290 is the ruggedized smartphone in the Gigaset range. A Plus version has just been launched, which implies an increase in its overall operating power. Its nearly indestructible casing is designed to be dust and waterproof, and its extra powerful 6,200 mAh battery enables wireless charging. The GX290 Plus is an ideal terminal for any profession that involves risk, as well as for the outdoor adventurer.

For adventure and … whatever else is involved

Although it is strange that we find ourselves in the position of having to fix a nail with a smartphone, this would be possible with the Gigaset GX290 Plus. This has been verified by the editorial team of Top Agrar magazine. And it is that a lot has been analyzed and numerous tests have been done since the first Gigaset robust smartphone was launched. With its two-component injection molded TPU casing, further reinforced by a solid metal frame, the Gigaset GX290 Plus defies all environmental conditions. The screen is protected with the resistant glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In addition, it has a structural improvement compared to the GX290: the frame that surrounds the screen has been raised minimally to avoid damage, which leads to a better fit also for protection optional screen.

Updated for better performance

The RAM memory of the GX290 Plus has been increased to 4 GB to ensure that applications that require more power can run smoothly when used simultaneously. To provide generous space for all necessary files and applications, and to avoid having to erase any important data, the memory has been increased to 64GB, double that of the previous version. And the new color is more discreet: titanium gray with lines designed in silver and a red on / off button that visually stands out.

Endurance for long hours

Its lithium polymer battery has a capacity of 6,200 mAh, which provides a standby time of 550 hours with two SIM cards and a talk time of up to 24 hours on the 3G / 4G network. The battery enables fast wireless charging of up to 15 watts and is back to full capacity in about 3 hours. The battery is charged as standard only up to 90%. Thus, the GX290 Plus is integrated into Gigaset’s new battery saver initiative for greater sustainability: numerous tests have shown that the life of a smartphone battery can increase many times if it is not fully charged regularly. This feature can be disabled in the device settings at any time.

For its part, the USB Type-C port also supports fast charging using PE + technology. Additionally, USB On-The-Go (OTG) turns the device into a power bank, which means it can be used to charge other devices and connect external USB gadgets, such as a mouse, keyboard, or other storage systems. The fingerprint sensor, located on the back of the smartphone, offers, in addition to its own identification, very useful functionalities that provide comfort in use, such as the possibility of scrolling through the pages of the screen with one hand while holding it. securely the device. The phone can also be unlocked easily and quickly using facial recognition. In addition, the GX290 Plus also has an NFC system, which can be used both for making payments and for data transfer. Satellite-assisted positioning using GPS and GLONASS ensures that users can reliably identify their location at all times.

Bright as day and high speed thanks to eight cores

It has a 6.1 ”HD + screen, with a V-shaped notch, and has a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels, a brightness of 580 cd / m² and a contrast of 1000: 1, ensuring excellent readability. even with the direct impact of sunlight. The operating system runs on a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core MT6763 (speed 2.0 GHz), enables 4G LTE up to 150 Mbit / s and supports VoLTE and VoWiFi connection standards.

Cameras

The GX290 Plus has a dual main camera with a 13MP Sony sensor, backed by a 2MP sensor. Software from photography experts ArcSoft also enables further optimization of photos and provides a number of features already familiar in professional photography, such as HDR mode, ultra HD and night mode. QR codes are recognized directly without the need for additional software.

GX290 Plus for Adventurers, GX290 Pro for Business

There is also a new enterprise version of the GX290, with the surname Pro. It is identical to the GX290 Plus in terms of power and design, it is Android Enterprise Recommended and offers many advantages in terms of administration and professional daily use thanks to the option zero touch. The device is certified for SOTI Mobile Device Management and security updates are offered, as an option, for a longer period of time. The GX290 Pro can also be customized with the company’s corporate image through Gigaset’s production and manufacturing centers in Germany. Company logos, IMEI numbers, department names or other individual information can be engraved on the back of devices, even if only small quantities are required. If desired, the software to be installed can also be defined in advance. Therefore, the GX290 Pro can be configured flexibly: starting with the home screen with the company logo, defining the range of applications, or even the wallpaper and ringtones, with the tuning of the business.

Prices

The Gigaset GX290 Plus goes on sale in the establishments of the branch and in the Gigaset online store at a RRP of 329 euros. The Gigaset GX290 Pro is priced at 399 euros.

www.gigaset.com