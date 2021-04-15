Gigas increases its revenues by 6% in a year marked by the pandemic and currency depreciation

Gigas Hosting today presented investors and analysts with its results for 2020, the fifth full year after its jump in BME Growth.

Last year, marked by the global pandemic and the strong depreciation of Latin American currencies, has also been an exercise “of important corporate operations to be consolidated in 2021” for Gigas.

In figures, Gigas achieved in 2020 a customer sales turnover (gross sales to customers) of 12.86 million euros, 8.6% more than in 2019, while the net amount of turnover (net income) was 10.84 million euros (+ 6%).

With respect to EBITDA, Gigas closed 2020 with 2.1 million euros, compared to 2.5 million the previous year.

The Recurring Adjusted EBITDA was € 2.70 million, after deducting the extraordinary costs of M&A and stock options, somewhat lower than the 2.85 million in 2019 due to the fall in Latin American currencies and discounts due to the pandemic.

The net result negative of -0.46 million euros, was due “to the growth of amortizations related to the acquisitions carried out, as well as to exchange rate differences (0.22 million in 2019)”.

However, during 2020 there is a growing positive cash flow generation, reaching 2.51 million euros, 32.1% more than the 1.90 million in 2019

Regarding the number of clients, Gigas reached a total of 3,396 clients last year, of which 887 are Cloud Datacenter clients and 2,509 Cloud VPS clients.

On the other hand, personal expenses they added a total of 4.14 million, 10.7% above the expenses of the previous year.